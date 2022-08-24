Watch Now
PHOTOS: Men with a troubled past create beautiful furniture for new courthouse

Men with trouble past built fine furniture for Marion County's new Community Justice Center.

Purposeful Design is a job training program and ministry takes men who have survived addiction, homeless and legal troubles and teaches them to build fine furniture. Judges and other county officials welcomed the group to the new Community Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Purposeful design 5.JPG Craftsmen of Purposeful Design built this Indiana-shaped table for a common area in the new Marion County Community Justice Center.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Purposeful design 6.JPG Marion County court officials welcomed the craftsmen of Purposeful Design who built furniture for the new Marion County Justice Center.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Purposeful design 8.jpg The craftsmen of Purposeful Design pose for a photo behind a huge conference table the group made for the new Marion County Community Justice Center.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Purposeful design 1.JPG Marion County court officials welcomed the craftsmen of Purposeful Design who built furniture for the new Community Justice Center.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Purposeful design 2.JPG Purposeful Design built this cabinet for the new Community Justice Center.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Purposeful design 3.JPG Purposeful Design built this cabinet for the new Community Justice Center.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Purposeful design 4.JPG Purposeful Design built this cabinet for the new Community Justice Center.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Purposeful design 7.JPG Purposeful Design built this round table for the new Community Justice Center.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV IMG_1300.JPG Purposeful Design made tables for a room for people who have been called to jury duty in Marion County's new Community Justice Center.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Purposeful design table.jpg Purposeful Design made this table to be used by people who have been called to jury duty.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

