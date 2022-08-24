PHOTOS: Men with a troubled past create beautiful furniture for new courthouse
Purposeful Design is a job training program and ministry takes men who have survived addiction, homeless and legal troubles and teaches them to build fine furniture. Judges and other county officials welcomed the group to the new Community Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Craftsmen of Purposeful Design built this Indiana-shaped table for a common area in the new Marion County Community Justice Center.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Marion County court officials welcomed the craftsmen of Purposeful Design who built furniture for the new Marion County Justice Center.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV The craftsmen of Purposeful Design pose for a photo behind a huge conference table the group made for the new Marion County Community Justice Center.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV