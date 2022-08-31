PHOTOS: Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Provided/Richmond Police Department K-9 Unit Facebook



Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton and her K-9 Brev Provided/Indiana State Police

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton and her K-9 Brev at Kiwanis Safety Kamp Provided

Seara Burton Provided

Hundreds of people attended a prayer vigil for Officer Seara Burton on August 12, 2022. WRTV

Seara Burton WRTV / Provided by Katlyn Ballard

Seara Burton is sworn into the Richmond Police Department on August 6, 2018. Provided/City of Richmond, Indiana via Facebook

Prev 1 / Ad Next