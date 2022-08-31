PHOTOS: Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton

Watch Now
Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty on August 10, 2022. On August 31, the Richmond Police Department announced that Burton will be taken off life support on September 1.

seara burton.png Richmond Police Officer Seara BurtonPhoto by: Provided/Richmond Police Department K-9 Unit Facebook
 seara and brev from isp.jpg Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton and her K-9 BrevPhoto by: Provided/Indiana State Police seara and kids.jpeg Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton and her K-9 Brev at Kiwanis Safety KampPhoto by: Provided Seara Burton Seara BurtonPhoto by: Provided Prayer vigil for Officer Seara Burton Hundreds of people attended a prayer vigil for Officer Seara Burton on August 12, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Seara Burton Seara BurtonPhoto by: WRTV / Provided by Katlyn Ballard seara 2018 swear in Seara Burton is sworn into the Richmond Police Department on August 6, 2018.Photo by: Provided/City of Richmond, Indiana via Facebook

