PHOTOS | Two-alarm apartment fire in Greenwood damages 24 units

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.WRTV/Eldon Wheeler