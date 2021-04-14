Watch
NewsPublic Safety

PHOTOS | Two-alarm apartment fire in Greenwood damages 24 units

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Greenwood on Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the Meridian Oaks Apartments on Main Street around 1:30 a.m. The complex is on Main St. near S.R. 135.

PHOTOS | Two-alarm apartment fire in Greenwood damages 24 units

close-gallery
  • 173351700_291274155812432_6430675018819035337_n.jpg
  • 173380475_277362007456808_3490140533434413286_n.jpg
  • 173657327_419230589040641_4219803204287862957_n.jpg
  • 173735094_491780148612500_4431030857710901770_n.jpg
  • 173856582_181420303843720_8080602717991923373_n.jpg
  • 173966822_827285231200891_256166504689709181_n.jpg
  • 174003323_795542757747438_5566148349089855732_n.jpg
  • 174073403_202797798012639_5900358201557020258_n.jpg
  • 174103680_795189411400923_6720771143495515065_n.jpg
  • 174111055_1111865525949749_7109759401110265219_n.jpg
  • eldon2.jpg
  • eldon1.jpg

Share

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.Photo Provided/Tanner Heth
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Greenwood. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and 24 apartments were damaged. The fire remains under investigation.WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next