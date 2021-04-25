Watch
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Richmond

Posted at 4:45 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 16:45:41-04

RICHMOND – Indiana State Police said one person has died following a small plane crash in Richmond.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, south of the Richmond Municipal Airport in Wayne County when dispatchers received 911 calls reporting that a small plane had crashed near the airport.

Indiana State Troopers and first responders arrived on scene to find a yellow Aerotrek A240 plane that crashed into a nearby field.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner. He has been identified as Judson J. Costlow, 78, of Richmond.

An early investigation into the wreck revealed Costlow was flying to Arizona to visit family and was flying alone at the time of the crash. There were no other injuries.

The scene of the crash and investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which Indiana State Police is assisting with.

