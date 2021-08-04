Plainfield man's body recovered from Monroe Lake

MONROE COUNTY — A Plainfield man's body was recovered Tuesday evening from Monroe Lake, investigators said Wednesday.

Ambachew Nigatu, 29, was swimming with family off the beach at Fairfax State Recreation Area on Tuesday when he went missing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Family members checked the area and called 911 at 5:40 p.m. Emergency personnel, including Indiana Conservation Officers, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and IU Hospital Bloomington EMS, responded to the scene.

A member of the Monroe County Dive Team found Nigatu unresponsive in six feet of water at 6:50 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted to find Nigatu's exact cause of death.