One killed after small plane crashes in southside Indy neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a small plane crashed in an Indianapolis neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue.

The plane crashed near a railroad, which IMPD says will remain closed for several hours.

"We just see a plane going down pretty fast and we're like oh my goodness. We couldn't tell if it was landing or not; we kind of thought it was too fast to be landing," witness Liam Arthur told WRTV.

"We were trying to think if there was a small airport that it could have been landing at or what but it seemed way too low and it was going way too fast down to be landing at an airport," witness John Rushton said.

The investigation is expected to last into the night. Police say there is not a chemical spill or threat to the area.

UPDATE: Indianapolis Metro Police say one person was killed in a plane crash on the city’s south side. The FAA will investigate the crash. @wrtv @nicopennisitv pic.twitter.com/evFx2Sc9q1 — Marc Mullins (@MarcMullins1) January 24, 2023

IMPD says the FAA will be the lead agency and is responding. The NTSB has joined the investigation.

WRTV has a crew on the way to the scene and we are working to learn more.

