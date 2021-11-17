Police investigating after bomb threat called into Whitestown warehouse

WHITESTOWN — Multiple agencies are assisting after a bomb threat was called into the GNC Distribution Warehouse in Whitestown Wednesday.

Police say the call came in around 2:30 p.m. and all employees were evacuated and relocated to a safe area.

Other nearby warehouses were also evacuated as a precaution.

Whitestown Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. Traffic is being diverted away from the area, and the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit is conducting a safety sweep of the facility.

