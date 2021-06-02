Watch
Police investigating after Mooresville man dies in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY — Indiana State Police and the Howard County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a man died in a single vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The wreck happened around 11 a.m. when officers responded to State Road 22 near Howard County Road 480 West.

A preliminary crash investigation revealed that James Decker, 27, of Mooresville, was driving a 2020 International straight truck traveling eastbound on State Road 22 near County Road 480 West.

For reasons unknown, the truck veered off of State Road 22 and hit a utility pole, a tree and a concrete post. Decker was pronounced dead at the scene.

It hasn’t been determined at this time if he died from injuries sustained in the crash of because of a medical issue. Decker was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck. An autopsy will be conducted.

