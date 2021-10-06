Police looking into possible attempted child abduction in Pittsboro

PITTSBORO — Police in Pittsboro are investigating a possible attempted abduction while a boy was waiting for the school bus on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. near the Jefferson Park subdivision where the boy lived at the corner of Ambassador Drive and Declaration Drive, Pittsboro Police Department Officer Zach Buchanan said. A white van with numerous dents and scratches driven by a heavy set Black man with a "half beard," stopped and asked the boy if he wanted ice cream.

The boy stopped and asked where the ice cream logos were on his van. Buchanan said when the man got out, he opened up the back of the van and the little boy said he saw three plastic bags before he took off running to a nearby pond.

The man yelled an expletive at the boy, got back in his van and drove off, Buchanan said.

The suspect was alleged to be wearing a black and white striped shirt and dark pants with white shoes.

The incident was originally posted to Facebook via a private neighborhood group page. Police were initially made aware of the situation after a concerned citizen who saw the post at around 7:25 a.m. took it upon himself to contact the Pittsboro Police Department, to which the department began their investigation into the matter.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.