Police release surveillance video of 20-year-old Indiana woman last seen in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 20-year-old Indiana woman last seen in San Diego traveling to visit her boyfriend is now being considered at-risk by the San Diego Police Department.

Lateche Norris was last seen Nov. 4 in the East Village at a 7-Eleven store at 222 Park Blvd., according to SDPD.

On Nov. 5, her mother, Cheryl Walker, said that Norris had called her in distress and said she got into an argument with her boyfriend, Joseph “Joey” Smith, the night before. Her family reported her missing on Nov. 9.

"The change in status to at-risk was based on the totality of the circumstances, including the length of time Norris has been missing and the absence of anyone reporting verifiable contact with her," SDPD said.

The department's Missing Persons Unit released new surveillance video Thursday of Norris and Smith walking around the 7-Eleven near Petco Park the night before Norris was last heard from.

Norris’ distraught mother has since launched a social media campaign to try to locate her daughter.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, Walker, along with Norris’ father and stepfather traveled from Indiana to San Diego to look for her.

Norris is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, around 160 pounds, dark brown hair and eyes, and she is believed to have been wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, black and white tennis shoes, and a black and white checkered backpack on the day of her disappearance.

Smith is 6 feet, around 185 pounds, brown hair and eyes, and he is believed to have been wearing was wearing a long-sleeve Nike-logo T-shirt, black or dark-blue jeans. Smith has several tattoos on the left side of his neck, down his left arm and hand, and on both legs.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at (619)-531-2446 and reference case number 21-501043.