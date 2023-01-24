Police report death investigation at Indianapolis Planet Fitness

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a southside Planet Fitness Tuesday morning.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report shows officers responded to the gym, located in the 5200 block of East Thompson Road, around 4:30 a.m. A WRTV viewer says the officers were still there around 6 a.m.

The Marion County Coroner has not released the victim's name or cause and manner of death.

An IMPD spokesperson tells WRTV it is a death investigation only at this time and no narrative is available.