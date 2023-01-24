Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Police report death investigation at Indianapolis Planet Fitness

planet fitness death investigation.png
Provided/Drew Henderson
Multiple IMPD cars are seen outside Planet Fitness on Jan. 24, 2023.
planet fitness death investigation.png
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 17:15:08-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a southside Planet Fitness Tuesday morning.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report shows officers responded to the gym, located in the 5200 block of East Thompson Road, around 4:30 a.m. A WRTV viewer says the officers were still there around 6 a.m.

The Marion County Coroner has not released the victim's name or cause and manner of death.

An IMPD spokesperson tells WRTV it is a death investigation only at this time and no narrative is available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click to learn more.