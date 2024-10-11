Police searching for missing 35-year-old last seen on the south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen on the south side of Indianapolis on Thursday.

Davina Dollahan is described as 5’2” and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, tennis shoes, and a black backpack.

IMPD

She was last seen on October 10 in the 2300 block of W County Line Road, near the Greenwood Park Mall.

Dollahan may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines