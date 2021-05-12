Madison County authorities search for missing 4-year-old child

MADISON COUNTY — Authorities in Madison County are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy, police said.

The child is named Abdul and described as a Black male who is approximately 36 inches tall, thin and wearing dark athletic pants and a green shirt.

He walked away from his home around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Springbrook neighborhood located on State Road 13 between Interstate 69 and Fortville, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

Home security video showed the boy walking out the front door of his house alone, the sheriff's department said.

Several law enforcement agencies, three area fire departments and emergency management personnel are involved in the search, which began around 4 a.m. Abdul was originally reported missing at 2:30 a.m.

WRTV photo/Shea Goodpaster Authorities searched for a missing 4-year-old boy in Madison County on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department described it as an "extreme danger situation." They are worried about him because he is not dressed appropriately for the cold conditions Wednesday morning.

Authorities are staging at the Grandview Church of the Brethren off State Road 13.

People who live in the area near the neighborhood are asked to search their properties, vehicles, garages and out buildings.

Anyone with information should call 911.

SEARCH FOR MISSING BOY - I want to show you some maps of where crews are searching right now in Madison Co. The church is the staging area for emergency personnel, with the neighborhood just south of that. @wrtv @RafaelOnTV @MeganShinn @SheaGoodpaster @kanderson_WRTV pic.twitter.com/MCuAWOgGUP — Lauren Casey (@Lauren_Casey) May 12, 2021

Officials are searching for this 4-year-old in Madison County.



He’s said to have walked out of his house just before 2 a.m.

Police say this is becoming a dangerous situation. Abdul, the young boy, is probably very cold and very scared. pic.twitter.com/yRJ80aAZ8i — Kelsey Anderson (@kanderson_WRTV) May 12, 2021



