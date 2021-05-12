Watch
Madison County authorities search for missing 4-year-old child

Boy named Abdul walked away from home around 1:30 a.m.
Madison County Sheriff's Office
Madison County authorities are looking for a missing 4-year-old boy named Abdul on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Posted at 4:49 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 07:22:13-04

MADISON COUNTY — Authorities in Madison County are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy, police said.

The child is named Abdul and described as a Black male who is approximately 36 inches tall, thin and wearing dark athletic pants and a green shirt.

He walked away from his home around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Springbrook neighborhood located on State Road 13 between Interstate 69 and Fortville, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

Home security video showed the boy walking out the front door of his house alone, the sheriff's department said.

Several law enforcement agencies, three area fire departments and emergency management personnel are involved in the search, which began around 4 a.m. Abdul was originally reported missing at 2:30 a.m.

Authorities searched for a missing 4-year-old boy in Madison County on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department described it as an "extreme danger situation." They are worried about him because he is not dressed appropriately for the cold conditions Wednesday morning.

Authorities are staging at the Grandview Church of the Brethren off State Road 13.

People who live in the area near the neighborhood are asked to search their properties, vehicles, garages and out buildings.

Anyone with information should call 911.


