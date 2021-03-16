IMPD locate missing 45-year-old woman

UPDATE: IMPD missing persons detective located Kishon Norwood, 45, on Wednesday, Mar. 3. Below is the previous report.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help locating a 45-year-old Indianapolis woman last seen two weeks ago.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Kishon Norwood was last seen on Tuesday, Mar. 2 leaving the area of 3202 Central Ave. and going to East 38th St. and N. College Ave. She is believed to have been intoxicated the last time she was seen.

Police identify Norwood as a Black 5'2 woman, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Kishon has multiple sclerosis and police say she is in "poor health."

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, 911, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).