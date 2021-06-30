Police warn parents of THC candies getting into hands of kids

EDINBURGH — The police have issued a warning for parents about a drug that's making its way into the hands of kids.

The Edinburgh Police Department says they have received multiple calls of kids being in possession of THC candies. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects.

Pictures from the department show how kids could easily be confused, as officers indicate the packages are similar to "Nerds" candy.

Police say it's important to teach kids to pay attention to what they're eating and how their candy is packaged.