Prairie Creek Reservoir beach in Muncie temporarily closed

MUNCIE — The beach at Prairie Creek Reservoir will be closed until further notice due to elevated levels of microcystins, a toxin produced by blue-green algae, the city announced on Thursday.

Recent testing revealed a level of 9.9, exceeding the EPA’s safe threshold of 8.

Officials said the closure will remain in effect until after treatment and testing show levels have returned to a safe range.

According to the release, microcystins can pose significant health risks to humans and animals, including skin rashes, liver damage, and more severe illnesses if ingested or inhaled in high concentrations.

Other Indiana beaches that are currently under alert or advisory status for blue-green algae in 2025 include Brookville Lake, Mill Lake and others, per the release.

Prairie Creek Reservoir will undergo an algae treatment starting Monday, June 30.