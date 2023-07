CARROLL COUNTY, Arkansas — A 20-year-old Fishers woman died Wednesday morning in a crash in a rural Arkansas area.

Abigail Cox was a junior at Purdue in the Mitch E. Daniels School of Business.

She and 46-year-old Michael Weiss and 44-year-old Amy Weiss died in the head on crash.

According to a crash report, four others were injured in the crash.