Purdue University reducing speed limits on West Lafayette campus in hopes of improving safety

LAFAYETTE — Purdue University announced speed limits surrounding the university’s West Lafayette campus will be reduced in hopes of improving safety in the area.

The following speed limit reductions will be implemented by August:



Cherry Lane from the entrance of the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex to Northwestern Avenue: 40 mph to 30 mph

Cherry Lane from McCormick Road to the entrance of the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex: 45 mph to 35 mph

McCormick Road from Cherry Lane to Stadium Avenue: 45 mph to 35 mph

McCormick Road from Stadium Avenue to Mitch Daniels Boulevard: 35 mph to 30 mph

Airport Road from Mitch Daniels Boulevard to U.S. 231: 35 mph to 30 mph

Mitch Daniels Boulevard from Martin Jischke Drive to Memorial Mall Drive: 30 mph to 25 mph

Grant Street from Mitch Daniels Boulevard to south of Williams Street: 30 mph to 25 mph

Martin Jischke Drive from Harrison Street to U.S. 231: 30 mph to 25 mph

The university and city say lower vehicle speeds lead to a safer space for pedestrians.

“With a campus population of 60,000 during the academic year, pedestrian safety is a top priority for our department,” Purdue University Police chief Lesley Wiete said. “The risk of severe injury or death for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle increases with the speed of the vehicle, so we fully support lowering the speed limits in these areas.”

The reduced speed limits have been approved by the West Lafayette Traffic Commission. They will go into effect as construction along Cherry Lane continues.

“With the scale of the changes occurring along Cherry Lane, we ask that the public be mindful of their surroundings and circumstances now and when the roadway reopens in the coming weeks,” West Lafayette Police Department chief Troy Harris said. “The reduction of vehicular speed, along with beginning to separate pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area, will help enhance safety long-term.”

Officials say the new speed limit signs are being installed over the coming weeks, and installation will be complete by August.

