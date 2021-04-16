Reminder: What experts say you should do in an active shooter situation

Mass shooting situations across the country rose nearly 50% in 2020 compared to the year before, according to the Gun Violence Archive statistics.

Active shooter situations are all too common in the United States. It's especially hitting the Hoosier state as Indianapolis has now had three mass killings so far this year, including Thursday night's shooting at a FedEx facility on the southwest side of the city. Nine people, including the gunman, were shot and killed as a result of the FedEx mass shooting.

An active shooter situation is unpredictable and creates moments of panic as such scenarios evolve quickly.

If you find yourself in a situation with an active shooter, here's what safety experts at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI recommend you do.

How to act in active shooter scenarios:

Run The best thing you can do is run and keep running until you are out of harm's way. Call 911 The more people to call 911, IMPD says, the better. Hide If you can't run, hide. Hide inside a room and barricade the entrance If you're outside, hide behind something that can stop bullets, such as a large tree or vehicle. Fight Wherever you are, prepare to fight. IMPD suggests grabbing a chair, fire extinguisher, anything else to try and prevent the shooter from attacking you.

The FBI has an entire page dedicated to active shooter responses. The Bureau tells people to remember the order of these three words: Run, Hide, Fight.

Employers, schools, and many other organizations conduct active shooter drills or training through a safety system called ALICE. You and your family should also remember and practice the acronym.

ALICE Training & Response Protocol: