Resident displaced, dog dead after west side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A person lost their dog and their home this morning on the city's west side after a fire broke out.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, a home in the 1600 block of S. Orchestra Way caught fire and quickly spread throughout the home during the morning hours on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire through the roof, with neighboring homes threatened by heat, according to Wayne Township fire.

The resident escaped without harm, but his dog passed away in the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the man with finding a place to stay.