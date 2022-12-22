Resident of Carmel assisted living facility found dead in pond

CARMEL — Carmel Police are continuing to investigate after a man was found dead in a pond Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 12900 block of Pennsylvania Street around 9 a.m. and found Marlowe Offitt, 60, of Carmel in the water.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office says no foul play is suspected. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and toxicology.

Police tell WRTV Offitt was a resident of an assisted living facility but not in a secure area of that facility. WRTV is working to learn the name of the facility.

"It’s our understanding he was able to come and go as he pleased and would not have been considered a 'walk away,'" Lt. Tim Byrne said.