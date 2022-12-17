Watch Now
Rochester man struck and killed on U.S 31

Posted at 6:54 PM, Dec 17, 2022
ROCHESTER – A 51-year-old man was killed yesterday after being hit by a car on U.S 31 according to Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sherriff’s Department.

A preliminary investigation determined that the man, identified as Steven Patrick Biggs was walking along the travel portion of the highway when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Highlander in the passing lane.

Biggs was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Cincinnati, Ohio was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

