Rockville man dead after shootout with Parke County sheriff's deputies

PARKE COUNTY — A Rockville man is dead following a shootout with sheriff's deputies who responded to a domestic situation Thursday night in Parke County, according to Indiana State Police.

Two deputies with the Parke County Sheriff's Department responded to the 9800 block of East South Street after dispatchers received a call at 11:13 a.m. about an incident involving a father and son.

The deputies found 35-year-old Chad M. Fiscus outside the house with a rifle, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said in a news release. Fiscus allegedly began shooting multiple rounds at both deputies who took cover behind their patrol vehicles.

Deputies shot back and Fiscus was struck, Ames said. The deputies, who have not been identified, provided medical aid before medics arrived.

Fiscus was transported to Union Hospital in Clinton, where he later died.

Ames said one of the deputies sustained a "superficial wound" and was treated at Union Hospital in Terre Haute and later released.

The Parke County deputies have been placed on administrative leave while Indiana State Police detectives investigate the case, which will be submitted to the Parke County Prosecutor's Office for review.