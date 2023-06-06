Rossville man dies in four vehicle crash in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY — A 57-year-old Rossville man died Monday after a crash on State Road 28 in Tipton County.

According to Indiana State Police, the four vehicle crash occurred just after noon near the intersection of State Road 28 and County Road 1050 W.

A crash investigation found both Travis Kramer, 40, of Frankfort and Shaun McCord, 42, or Tipton were traveling and pulling anhydrous tanks westbound on SR 28 when a 17-year-old driver in a Volkswagen attempted to pass both trucks by going into the eastbound lane.

At the same time, a 2014 Peterbilt Semi driven by Matthew Marley, 57, Rossville, IN, was traveling eastbound on SR 28. The Volkswagen sideswiped the Ford pickup truck and the Peterbilt. The Peterbilt lost control, crossed the center line, and struck the Dodge head-on. The Peterbilt came to an uncontrolled rest on top of the Dodge off the north side of the roadway.

Marley died at the hospital after being airlifted from the crash to Indianapolis.

The 17-year-old and McCord were treated at hospitals, but are expected to survive. Kramer was uninjured in the crash.

According to ISP, alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor.