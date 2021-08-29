Search crew finds body of man who went missing in Geist Reservoir in Fishers

FISHERS — The body of a Middletown man who went missing over the weekend at Geist Reservoir has been found, officials said.

Indiana Conservation Officers found Jeremy Skittrall, 45, at 7:42 a.m. Monday near the spot where he entered the water from his boat around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and never resurfaced, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

According to DNR, Skittrall was out on the boat with at least two other people when they had stopped and allegedly got out to swim.

When Skittrall entered the water, the other people with him noticed he was struggling and tried to help. DNR says the witnesses say they were unable to get Skittrall out of the water before he disappeared under it.

Crews searched the area until around 11 p.m. Saturday when the operation was suspended.

Search crews returned to the reservoir Sunday morning to continue their search.

The incident remains under investigation and Skittrall's cause of death will be released following an autopsy.