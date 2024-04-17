Search for missing kayakers resumes Wednesday morning in White River

INDIANAPOLIS — This morning, the search for missing kayakers will continue in White River.

According to IFD, crews located kayaks on the bank of the White River near Belmont Beach on the west side, around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The initial call to dispatch said two kayakers were seen overturning and not resurfacing.

Multiple agency responded to the area to begin the search, but the search was suspended after all resources were utilized and darkness set in at 10:45 p.m.

The search continues Wednesday morning.