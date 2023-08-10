Sensio recalls 860,000 pressure cookers due to burn hazards

Sensio has recalled 860,000 Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux and Cooks electric and stovetop pressure cookers due to a potential burn hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the lid on the pressure cookers can unlock and be removed during use. This can cause hot contents to splash out and burn users.

The recall includes Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux and Cooks electric pressure cookers and Bella stovetop pressure cookers.

The item or model number of the recalled pressure cookers is printed on the permanent label or imprinted stamp of the bottom of the cookers.

The item or model numbers of the recalled cookers are:

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers should stop using the recalled cookers immediately and contact Sensio for a refund.

Sensio’s toll-free line is 855-647-3125 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also contact them online by clicking here.

Officials say Sensio has received 61 reports of burn injuries, some of which resulted in second and third degree burns to the face, torso, arms and hands.

The recalled products were sold at JCPenney, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Target and online through Amazon. The price was between $30 and $70 for the electric pressure cookers and between $8 and $18 for the stovetop cookers.