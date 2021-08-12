Watch
Serious crash involving school bus in Owen County

Posted at 5:54 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 17:54:41-04

OWEN COUNTY — Indiana State Police tweeted at 5:15 Thursday afternoon that troopers with Owen County and the Owen County Sheriff's Department are on the scene of a serious crash involving a school bus.

The location of the crash is on State Road 67, just north of Gosport.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!