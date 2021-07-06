Several fire departments respond to barn fire in Bargersville

Editor's Note: An initial report indicated the barn fire was in Greenfield. This is not the case and the article below has since been updated. WRTV regrets this error.

GREENFIELD — Several fire departments responded to a barn fire in Bargersville on Tuesday morning.

According to the Bargersville Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire around 10 a.m. located at 725 W. and 375 N.

Fire crews from White River Township, Madison Township, Green Township, Trafalgar Township, and Needham Township are all on the scene assisting with putting the fire out.

It was not initially made available if anybody was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire has also yet to be confirmed.

WRTV will update this developing story as more information becomes available.