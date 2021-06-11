Shelby County death investigation ongoing, coroner's office asking for help identifying person

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after a man's body was found in the area of State Road 9 and US 52 Wednesday.

Deputies do not believe there is any threat or danger to the public.

The coroner's office says the male is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches and they have not been able to identify his race or age so far.

Lab results are pending.

If you have information that would help identify the man, you are asked to email brund@co.shelby.in.us or submit a statement here.

