Shelbyville man dies after crashing into flipped semi truck on I-74

Gerald Marcelo
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jan 05, 2022
SHELBY COUNTY — A Shelbyville man died early Wednesday when he crashed into an overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 74, police said.

The crash happened around 3:23 a.m. at the 104 mile marker on I-74 westbound, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

A 21-year-old semi driver told deputies he had a light load and lost control due to heavy wind. His truck swerved, flipped over and skidded on its side into the median.

A Mercedes driven by 30-year-old Gary E. Oldham Jr. then crashed into the semi’s trailer, a news release from the sheriff’s department said.

Medics pronounced Oldham Jr. dead at the scene.

The semi driver was not injured.

