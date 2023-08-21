Sheridan High School student killed in weekend crash

TIPTON — A 17-year-old Westfield boy died and two other teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Tipton Saturday night, Indiana State Police said.

Jaxson K. Schooley, a junior at Sheridan High School, died in a crash on South Main Street just north of County Road 300 South about 10 p.m. Saturday, ISP Sgt. Steven Glass said in a news release.

Glass said a 2010 Dodge Challenger traveling north on Main Street crossed the center line and struck a north-bound 2012 Volkswagen car.

Jaxson was in the front passenger seat of the Volkswagen. He died at the scene, Glass said.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Cory C. Schooley, 17, Westfield; and the driver of the Challenger, Harrison M. Schwinn, 19, Anderson, were flown to area hospitals by Samaritan Air with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries," Glass said.

Detectives don't know why the Challenger crossed the center line.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol contributed to this crash, Glass said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

State Police and a Sheridan Community Schools official confirmed that Jaxson was a student at Sheridan High School.

Superintendent David Mundy said the district is mourning Jaxson's death. Counselors and support teams were made available for those who need help, he said.

"This loss is not only devastating to our school, but also to the Sheridan and Westfield communities as well," Mundy said in a statement. "Jaxson was a fantastic young man and he will be missed greatly."

This is the full statement from Superintendent Mundy:

"Students and Staff at Sheridan Community Schools are mourning the loss of one of our students, Jaxson Schooley, who was a member of the class of 2025. This loss is not only devastating to our school, but also to the Sheridan and Westfield communities as well. Jaxson was a fantastic young man and he will be missed greatly. School administrators have been working diligently since being notified of this untimely passing to provide support to our students and teachers. Counselors and support teams have been made available throughout today, and will be here for as long as needed. We will continue to think about Jaxson’s family and friends, as well as the other families affected by this incident. On behalf of SCS, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the outreach and support we have received."

