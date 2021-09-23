Watch
Silver Alert canceled after Morgan County woman found safe

Photo provided/Indiana State Police
Posted at 7:19 PM, Sep 23, 2021
UPDATE | The Silver Alert for 23-year-old Madelyn Miller was canceled Tuesday after she was found safe, Morgan County Sheriff Richard W. Myers said. The original story is below.

MORGAN COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 23-year-old woman last seen Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville.

Madelyn Miller is described as being 5-feet-7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans, and white shoes, and driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana license plate of 944RVI.

She was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2021.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Morgan County Sheriff's Department at 765-3425544.

