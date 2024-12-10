Silver Alert declared for 86-year-old man missing from Valparaiso

PORTER COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for an 86-year-old man missing from Valparaiso, which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

William Powers is described as 5’9” and 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

ISP

He was last seen wearing a blue suit jacket, collared shirt and gray pants, and driving a silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate TK656MBH.

Powers was last seen on Tuesday, December 10 at 5 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information should contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Department at 219-477-3000 or 911.

