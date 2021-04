VERMILLION CO. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger.

According to Indiana State Police, Destiny Baugh was last seen Wednesday around 1 a.m.

She is a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 250 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.

The teenager is missing from Dana, Indiana, which is about 74 miles west of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Destiny Baugh, contact the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department at 765-492-3838 or 911.