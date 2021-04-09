Silver Alert declared for missing 18-year-old from Winchester

WINCHESTER — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 18-year-old woman believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

According to the Winchester Police Department, Takyra Jones was last seen on Thursday at 4 p.m.

She is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue hair tie, blue plastic framed glasses, a gray hoodie with orange lettering, green t-shirt, light blue jeans, and pink and black shoes.

The woman is missing from Winchester, Indiana which about 86 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Takyra Jones, contact the Winchester Police Department at 765-584-1721 or 911.