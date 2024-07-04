Silver Alert declared for missing 37-year-old man from Avon

AVON — Indiana State Police and the Avon Police Department are searching for 37-year-old Billy Quijada, who is missing and may be in need of medical attention.

Quijada is described as a Hispanic male, 5'11" and 270 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, brown shorts and white shoes.

Indiana State Police

He is missing from Avon, which is 14 miles west of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Monday, July 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Quijada is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Quijada's whereabouts is asked to contact the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485 or 911.