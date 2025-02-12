Silver Alert declared for missing 42-year-old woman from northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 42-year-old woman from northern Indiana.

Kimberly S. Smith is described as a Black woman, 5’ and 97 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana, which is 131 miles north of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Kimberly is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-255-0606 or 911.