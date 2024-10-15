Silver Alert declared for missing 70-year-old man from Vincennes

VINCENNES — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 70-year-old man from Vincennes.

Gene Dinkins is described as 6’ and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie with a graphic design and jeans.

Indiana State Police

Gene is missing from Vincennes, Indiana, which is 120 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, October 14 at 9:30 a.m.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1630.

