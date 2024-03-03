Watch Now
Silver Alert declared for missing 77-year-old Rushville man

Posted at 7:18 PM, Mar 02, 2024
RUSHVILLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 77-year-old from Rushville.

Walter Abrams is 6’1” and 140 pounds with blue eyes. He is bald and was last seen wearing a hat, black rimmed glasses, brown zip-up jacket and black sweatpants.

He is believed to be driving a red 1995 Chevrolet S-10 with a camper shell and Indiana license plate XDD217.

Abrams is missing from Rushville, Indiana, which is 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen Saturday, March 2 at 12 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical treatment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907 or 911.

