Silver Alert declared for missing 83-year-old man from Kokomo

KOKOMO — Indiana State Police and the Kokomo Police Department are searching for a missing 83-year-old who may need medical assistance.

James Umbarger is described as 5'10" and 130 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He is driving a white with blue top 2000 Cadillac Deville with Indiana license plate UWJ534.

Indiana State Police

He is missing from Kokomo, Indiana, which is 50 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on July 4 at 2 p.m.

Umbarger is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7199 or 911.