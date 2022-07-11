Silver alert declared for missing Anderson teen

ANDERSON — Indiana State Police is asking for help in locating a missing Madison County teen.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Frank Buchholz, a 16-year-old white male.

Buchholz is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 100 pounds, with red hair, and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, black and green shorts, one gray sock, one black sock, and black Nike tennis shoes.

Frank is missing from Anderson, Indiana which is 43 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Frank Buchholz, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.