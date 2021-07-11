Silver Alert declared for missing Greenwood man

GREENWOOD — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared as Greenwood Police investigate the disappearance of Howard (Doug) Hefley, 88.

Hefley was last seen Sunday, July 11 at 3:15 a.m.

Hefley is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and had bare feet.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Howard (Doug) Hefley, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.