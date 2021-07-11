Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

Silver Alert declared for missing Greenwood man

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
silver alert howard doug hefley.png
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 14:03:26-04

GREENWOOD — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared as Greenwood Police investigate the disappearance of Howard (Doug) Hefley, 88.

Hefley was last seen Sunday, July 11 at 3:15 a.m.

Hefley is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and had bare feet.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Howard (Doug) Hefley, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!