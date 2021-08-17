Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

Silver Alert cancelled for missing man from Madison County

items.[0].image.alt
Photo provided/Indiana State Police
Graydon Skeoch.png
Posted at 10:34 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 23:02:13-04

UPDATE | The Silver Alert issued on Graydon Skeoch, 79, of Anderson, Indiana has been cancelled.

ANDERSON — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 79-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon in Anderson.

Graydon Skeoch is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a Vietnam Veteran hat, blue shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

He was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on August 16, 2021

Skeoch is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Anderson Police Department 765-648-6775.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!