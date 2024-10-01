Silver Alert declared for missing Selma woman who was last seen on Sunday

SELMA — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 47-year-old woman from Selma who was last seen on Sunday.

Angela Wright is described as 5’4” and 290 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo hat with a gray shirt and barefoot, carrying a pink, black and white bag.

Indiana State Police

Wright is missing from Selma, Indiana, which is 68 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen on September 29 at 2:58 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department at 765-717-5663 or 911.

