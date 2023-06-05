Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend baby

SOUTH BEND — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing baby from South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jazziah Clayton, a 1-year-old black female.

Jazziah is described as 2'1" and weighing about 16 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and dark pants with unicorns.

Jazziah was last seen in the company of her father, Dontey Clayton, a 23-year-old black male. Clayton is described as 6' and weighing 190 pounds with black hair with brown eyes.

He is believed to be driving a white 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate No. TLZ251.

Jazziah was last seen on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 10:49 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jazziah Clayton, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or 911.