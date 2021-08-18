Silver Alert declared for missing teen from Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 14-year-old female last seen Tuesday morning in Nappanee.

Sara Shapland is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts and Nike tennis shoes, with a multicolored backpack.

She was last seen around 2:59 a.m. on August 17, 2021

Shapland is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office at 574-533-4151.