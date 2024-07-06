Silver Alert issued for 3 children missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are searching for three missing toddlers.

Frankie Terrell, 4, is described as 3' and 46 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue pants.

Queen Terrell, 3, is described as 2'6" and 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray pants and light-up tennis shoes.

King Terrell, 1, is described as 1'8" and 15 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse outfit and red shoes.

The three children were last seen with their biological parents, Willie Terrell and Jessika Terrell.

50-year-old Willie Terrell is 5'5" and 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

31-year-old Jessika Terrell is 5'5" and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Frankie, Queen and King are missing from Indianapolis and were last seen on July 4 at 12:36 p.m.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-6541 or 911.

