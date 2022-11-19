Silver Alert issued for 3 missing South Bend children

SOUTH BEND — South Bend police are asking for the public’s help finding three missing children between ages 6 and 13.

Siblings Delmonte, Zamarion and Jamarinna Campbell were last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Delmonte, 13, is described as 5 foot tall, 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Zamarion, 9, is described as 4 foot, 6 inches tall, 64 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Jamarinna, 6 is 3 feet, 2-inches tall with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.

The three children are believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to call SBPD at (574) 235-9201 or 911.