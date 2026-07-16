Silver Alert cancelled for 3-year-old, 1-year-old believed to be with adult male

Update: Indiana State Police canceled this Silver Alert Thursday morning.

MILAN, Ind. — The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating two young children and an adult male last seen Wednesday night.

Investigators identified the group as 3-year-old Aaliyah Buckingham and 1-year-old Shane Buckingham, believed to be with Timothy Buckingham.

Aaliyah and Shane were reported missing from Milan around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the Buckinghams was asked to contact the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office at 812-689-5555 or contact 911 immediately.

Milan is about 80 miles, or an hour-and-a-half long drive, from downtown Indianapolis.